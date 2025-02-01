Khaby Lame Appointed as UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador to Champion Children's Rights

Global content creator Khaby Lame has been named UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador, marking a significant step in his journey as an advocate for children’s rights. The appointment was made during a special event in Senegal, Lame’s birth country, following a four-day visit where he met with children and young people striving to create positive change in their communities.

Lame, who grew up facing economic challenges, expressed his deep honor in taking on this new role.

“It’s a true honor to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and be part of an organization that puts children’s rights front and center every day,” said Lame. “From my own experience as a child fearing poverty, struggling to find my passion at school, and losing my job during the COVID-19 pandemic, to finding my place and calling in the world, I know that all children can thrive when they are given a chance and opportunity.”

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Lame will leverage his global platform of millions of followers to raise awareness on critical children’s rights issues, including education, gender equality, protection from violence, and access to health, nutrition, and a clean environment.

From TikTok Stardom to Humanitarian Impact

At just 24 years old, Lame became the most-followed creator on TikTok, amassing millions of fans worldwide with his comedic and relatable content. His videos, where he humorously simplifies overly complicated "life hacks," have earned him a place among some of the world's most influential personalities.

In 2022, he was featured in Fortune’s 40 Under 40 and Forbes' 30 Under 30, while in 2024, he made it to Forbes’ Top 10 Content Creators list. Now, in 2025, Lame is not only a social media sensation but also an advocate for children's rights, committed to using his influence for meaningful change.

Engaging with Communities in Senegal

During his visit to Senegal, Lame took part in several UNICEF programs, engaging directly with children and young leaders who are driving change in their communities:

Supporting Street-Connected Children – In Dakar, he visited a shelter for street children, listening to their stories, playing sports, and learning about the challenges they face, such as violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Empowering Children with Disabilities – At an inclusive school in Ziguinchor, he saw firsthand how assistive technology is helping children with disabilities access education and thrive.

Championing Girls’ Education and STEM – In Kolda, he participated in a workshop where out-of-school girls are trained in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics), leadership, and entrepreneurship. The initiative, led by a network of over 3,500 young female leaders, promotes girls' education and combats gender-based violence.

Climate Action with Young Leaders – In Sédhiou, he joined the Children’s Municipal Council, a group of elected child representatives who advocate for youth-related policies. Together, they planted trees in mangroves, helping combat the effects of climate change.

Reflecting on his experiences, Lame shared:

“During my time in Senegal with UNICEF, I’ve met many young people who are standing up in their communities and making a change – be it learning technology skills, finding solutions for climate change, or empowering each other to stay safe from violence. I’m excited to meet many more young inspirational leaders and innovators in my new role with UNICEF.”

Welcomed by UNICEF Leadership

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell expressed excitement about Lame’s appointment, praising his ability to connect with millions in a powerful and meaningful way.

“We are thrilled to welcome Khaby Lame to the UNICEF family as a Goodwill Ambassador. Khaby is a passionate and powerful advocate for children and young people all over the world,” said Russell. “His creativity and unique perspective on the world have inspired hundreds of millions of followers, and he will continue to motivate others to raise their voices and tell their stories in their own unique ways.”

Joining a Prestigious List of Ambassadors

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Lame joins a distinguished group of global figures advocating for children’s rights, including:

David Beckham

Orlando Bloom

Millie Bobby Brown

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Danny Glover

Angelique Kidjo

Ricky Martin

Lionel Messi

Vanessa Nakate

Liam Neeson

Katy Perry

Shakira

With his influence spanning across hundreds of millions of followers, Khaby Lame is set to bring fresh energy to UNICEF’s mission, ensuring that every child has the opportunity to thrive, regardless of their background or circumstances.