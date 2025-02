Trump's Tariff Tussle: Igniting Trade Turmoil

The United States is poised to enter a tumultuous phase in international trade as President Donald Trump plans to sign an order imposing hefty tariffs on imports from major trading partners, including Mexico, Canada, and China. The move, expected on Saturday, could trigger a trade war affecting over $2.1 trillion in annual trade.

In his second term, just 12 days old, President Trump is disrupting traditional U.S. governance norms and international relations. Despite potential economic turmoil, Trump remains committed to the tariff plan, acknowledging it may disrupt American households and economy. Economist Greg Daco predicts a 1.5% reduction in U.S. growth and potential recessions in Canada and Mexico.

Seeking to pressure trading partners on issues like opiate flows, Trump defends the tariffs not as mere bargaining tools but as fiscal measures benefiting the U.S. Despite possible retaliatory tariffs from affected countries, the White House insists on immediate implementation, with further economic and diplomatic repercussions anticipated.

(With inputs from agencies.)