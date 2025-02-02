Trump's Tariff Tensions: A Global Trade Shake-Up
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign an order imposing new tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China. This move threatens to disrupt over $2.1 trillion in annual trade and could lead to a global trade war with widespread economic consequences, including potential stagflation and market volatility.
In a significant escalation of trade tensions, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to implement new tariffs, with 25% on goods from Mexico and Canada and 10% on imports from China, affecting more than $2.1 trillion in trade. The move has alarmed economic analysts, who fear retaliatory measures could follow.
Trump, spending his weekend at Mar-a-Lago, has maintained a firm stance on the issue. His plan, purportedly to curb illegal immigration and drug trafficking, is expected to have broader economic ramifications, as suggested by EY Chief Economist Greg Daco, predicting a reduction in U.S. growth by 1.5 percentage points and potential recession in North American neighbors.
With Canadian and Mexican currencies already feeling the repercussions, and the possibility of similar measures on European goods, the global market is bracing for disruption. The tariffs, set to take effect soon, have drawn retaliation threats from all sides, including Mexico and Canada, setting the stage for a prolonged trade confrontation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
