Trump's Tariff Strategy Faces Market Skepticism
President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports, triggering market skepticism. Analysts foresee potential negative impacts on equities and high-beta assets, escalating tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners. Concerns of reciprocal tariffs and market volatility arise as implementation looms.
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to impose hefty tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports from Tuesday, targeting fentanyl and illegal immigration threats, White House officials announced.
Market strategists anticipate a negative impact on U.S. equities and risk assets, as the 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, along with 10% on Chinese products, could swiftly raise price levels, causing market instability and potential retaliatory tariffs from affected countries.
Investment experts express concerns about the wide-ranging nature of these tariffs, warning they may be perceived as a move for social policy rather than trade strategy, reigniting market anxiety over potential delays or negotiations in implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
