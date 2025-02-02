Trump's Tariff Strategy Faces Market Skepticism

U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to impose hefty tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports from Tuesday, targeting fentanyl and illegal immigration threats, White House officials announced.

Market strategists anticipate a negative impact on U.S. equities and risk assets, as the 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, along with 10% on Chinese products, could swiftly raise price levels, causing market instability and potential retaliatory tariffs from affected countries.

Investment experts express concerns about the wide-ranging nature of these tariffs, warning they may be perceived as a move for social policy rather than trade strategy, reigniting market anxiety over potential delays or negotiations in implementation.

