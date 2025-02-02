Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Strategy Faces Market Skepticism

President Donald Trump announced new tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports, triggering market skepticism. Analysts foresee potential negative impacts on equities and high-beta assets, escalating tensions between the U.S. and its trade partners. Concerns of reciprocal tariffs and market volatility arise as implementation looms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 04:14 IST
Trump's Tariff Strategy Faces Market Skepticism
U.S. President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to impose hefty tariffs on Canadian, Mexican, and Chinese imports from Tuesday, targeting fentanyl and illegal immigration threats, White House officials announced.

Market strategists anticipate a negative impact on U.S. equities and risk assets, as the 25% tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods, along with 10% on Chinese products, could swiftly raise price levels, causing market instability and potential retaliatory tariffs from affected countries.

Investment experts express concerns about the wide-ranging nature of these tariffs, warning they may be perceived as a move for social policy rather than trade strategy, reigniting market anxiety over potential delays or negotiations in implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

