Left Menu

Inside the People's Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman's Vision for India's Financial Future

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discusses the revolutionary aspects of India's latest budget in an interview with PTI. Key focuses include simplification of direct taxation, expanding the tax net, and responding to middle-class taxpayers' voices. Sitharaman emphasizes tax reforms aiming for economic growth and the inclusion of broader demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 19:47 IST
Inside the People's Budget: Nirmala Sitharaman's Vision for India's Financial Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman sat down with PTI's Editor-in-Chief, Vijay Joshi, to discuss the recent budget reforms billed as revolutionary. Marking her eighth consecutive budget, Sitharaman's latest financial plan simplifies direct taxation while reducing compliance burdens, making it more user-friendly for taxpayers.

Amidst the introduction of the new Income Tax Act, Sitharaman highlighted efforts to expand the tax net, thereby underlining the voices of the proud, honest middle-class taxpayers. Dialogue with stakeholders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has shaped this inclusive budget, aiming to widen participation in the national tax system.

The budget is expected to impact consumption and savings, potentially fueling economic growth. Despite optimistic revenue projections and a Rs 1.3 lakh crore sacrifice via tax cuts, Sitharaman assures realistic fiscal targets, maintaining that India's fiscal health remains strong against global economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025