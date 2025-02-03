Global Trade Tensions Erupt: Markets Brace for Impact

Financial markets worldwide are set for a turbulent week after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of widespread tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and China, which could potentially disrupt economic growth and boost inflation. This move has already prompted promises of retaliatory measures from the affected nations and heightened market anxiety.

The lack of detailed information from the White House regarding the tariffs' full impact and duration has left investors on edge. Concerns are mounting that the trade war could hamper U.S. corporate profits, increase inflationary pressures, and affect interest rate expectations, particularly weakening currencies like the Canadian dollar and Chinese yuan.

Market experts foresee significant market reactions, with potential selloffs in stocks and fluctuations in global currencies. Economists warn of a revenue hit for S&P 500 companies and potential inflation spikes if the situation escalates. The Federal Reserve's decisions, previously supportive of market growth, now face uncertainty amid changing economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)