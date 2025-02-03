Global Markets Recoil Amidst Escalating Trade War Fears
Asian stock markets suffered significant declines, and U.S. equity futures dipped sharply following President Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China. This move has incited fears of a global trade war, with retaliatory actions planned by the affected countries. Potential economic repercussions include reduced U.S. growth and increased inflation.
Global financial markets faced intense volatility on Monday, with Asian stocks plummeting and U.S. equity futures sliding after President Trump imposed substantial tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
In response, these nations prepared retaliatory measures, sparking fears of a broader trade conflict that could severely impact global economic growth.
Strategists warn of potential 'stagflation' in the U.S., with reduced economic growth and heightened inflation risks as further fallout from these tariffs looms ahead.
