Global Markets Recoil Amidst Escalating Trade War Fears

Global financial markets faced intense volatility on Monday, with Asian stocks plummeting and U.S. equity futures sliding after President Trump imposed substantial tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

In response, these nations prepared retaliatory measures, sparking fears of a broader trade conflict that could severely impact global economic growth.

Strategists warn of potential 'stagflation' in the U.S., with reduced economic growth and heightened inflation risks as further fallout from these tariffs looms ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)