Prayagraj Declares Holiday Amid Maha Kumbh Devotee Surge

In a proactive measure to ensure safety during the massive influx of devotees attending the Maha Kumbh, the Prayagraj District Magistrate announced a local holiday on Monday for all government offices. This decision comes as devotees from across the globe converge on the sacred site for the Basant Panchami bathing ritual.

The District Magistrate's order emphasizes the importance of maintaining law and order amid a continuous surge of visitors for the holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi assured that a comprehensive three-tier security system is operational to facilitate smooth proceedings. He noted that crowd control measures from previous events have been reinforced.

As of Saturday, a staggering 330 million devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh, contributing to its reputation as the world's largest religious gathering. Despite a tragic incident on January 29 resulting in deaths and injuries, the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts in managing the event have been lauded by local and international participants.

