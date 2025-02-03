Rethinking the U-Shaped Happiness Curve: Global Insights

Happiness is often depicted as following a U-shaped curve throughout life, with youthful joy giving way to midlife challenges before peaking post-retirement. However, this pattern does not hold in many low-income, nonindustrialised societies, reveals a study led by Michael Gurven from the University of California, Santa Barbara.

The research observed that in resource-poor communities across 23 countries in the Global South, happiness levels often declined after middle age. Such trends counter the well-documented U-shape and suggest that socioeconomic factors, such as lack of social security, play a pivotal role in well-being.

Age alone is a weak indicator of happiness, according to the study. Factors like sickness and loss in productivity offer more explanation. As global aging and mental health crises loom, these insights challenge universal assumptions about happiness and emphasize the need for tailored policies respecting diverse cultural contexts.

