Uttar Pradesh's Spectacular 'Amrit Snan' Blossoms at Basant Panchami

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken a proactive stance in overseeing the 'Amrit Snan' during this year's Basant Panchami celebrations. Starting his day at 3:30 am, the Chief Minister received updates and directed operations involving the Director General of Police and senior officials from his residence's 'war room', according to the Chief Minister's Office.

DIG Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna, commended the arrangements, noting that crowd management systems are robust and effective. The holy baths concluded successfully with prominent Akharas like Mahanirvani, Niranjani, and Juna completing their sacred dips, while remaining Akharas are set to follow. This event is central to the Maha Kumbh Mela, attracting millions and emphasizing the priority of a seamless 'Amrit Snan' amidst the Basant Panchami festivities.

An official report revealed that by 4 am on Monday, over 1.65 million devotees partook in the holy dip at Triveni Sangam as the third 'Amrit Snan' commenced. The ritual opened with Naga Sadhus taking the lead, highlighting the spiritual and cultural richness of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. The Uttar Pradesh Information Department reported that more than 340 million devotees have engaged in the sacred ritual since its start on January 13, with over one million Kalpwasis enhancing the spiritual atmosphere. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)