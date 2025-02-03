Left Menu

Millions Flock to Triveni Sangam for Sacred Dip on Basant Panchami

Over 6.22 million devotees participated in the Amrit Snan at Triveni Sangam on Basant Panchami, marking another major event of Maha Kumbh 2025. The Uttar Pradesh government has arranged elaborate preparations to ensure a smooth experience for pilgrims, as the spiritual fervor reached its peak.

Devotees in Kumbh area (Pic: Uttar Pradesh Information Department) . Image Credit: ANI
In an impressive display of spiritual devotion, more than 6.22 million devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj to participate in the sacred Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami. This marks the third major bathing event of the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025, according to officials.

The Uttar Pradesh Information Department reported that since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh Mela on January 13, a staggering 349.7 million devotees have engaged in the holy ritual. Meanwhile, the number of Kalpwasis—devotees undergoing dedicated month-long spiritual rituals—has surpassed 1 million, contributing significantly to the heightened spiritual atmosphere.

The state government, commended by many for its meticulous preparations, has ensured a secure and seamless pilgrimage for the massive crowd. Speaking on the occasion, one devotee praised the efforts, asserting that, 'The arrangements are very good. PM Modi and CM Yogi have ensured a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

