Blaze Erupts at Delhi's Bawana Industrial Hub

A fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Bawana area under DSIIDC control. Sixteen fire tenders responded promptly, preventing any casualties. Further information is awaited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 11:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire ignited at a factory in the Bawana area of Delhi, falling under the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIIDC), on Monday.

The Delhi Fire Service reported that at least 16 fire tenders have been dispatched to control the blaze at the site.

Fortunately, no casualties have been reported, although more details are expected as the situation develops, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

