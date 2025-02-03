Tragic Bomb Explosion Claims Lives of Agricultural Workers in Northern Syria
A car bomb explosion near Manbij, Syria, resulted in the deaths of fourteen women and one man, and injured fifteen other women. All the victims were agricultural workers, as reported by Syria's civil defense.
In a tragic incident on Monday, a car bomb explosion claimed the lives of fourteen women and one man on a main road near the northern Syrian city of Manbij. Syrian civil defense officials confirmed the casualties.
The explosion also left fifteen other women injured, adding to the grim toll of the attack. The victims were identified as agricultural workers, highlighting the vulnerability of civilians in the region.
This event underscores the continuing instability and violence in Syria, with ordinary workers bearing the brunt of the conflict's impact.
