Record Rise in Journalist Fatalities: The 'Deadly Smears' Debate

A record number of journalists and media workers, totaling 129, were killed last year, with two-thirds attributed to Israeli military actions, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ). The organization's annual report highlights the increasing threats faced by the press, especially in conflict zones such as Gaza and Yemen.

The CPJ identified 86 journalists killed in Israeli attacks during 2025, largely involving Palestinian reporters in Gaza and a tragic incident at a Houthi media center in Yemen, labeled the second deadliest for media personnel in CPJ's history. Israel was reportedly responsible for 81% of intentional, targeted killings in the sector.

Israeli officials have acknowledged targeting individuals with suspected ties to militant groups like Hamas, but the CPJ condemns these as 'deadly smears' lacking verifiable evidence. The report's findings raise concerns over media access and the safety of journalists operating in volatile regions across the globe.

