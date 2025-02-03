Left Menu

Economic Turmoil: Trump's Comments Shake South Africa's Financial Market

South Africa's financial markets faced a significant downturn after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to cut funding, leading to a slump in the rand, stocks, and government bonds. Trump's statements on land confiscation and expropriation policies added fuel to the fire, demanding further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 12:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Africa faced a financial storm as its rand, stocks, and government bonds took a hit following President Donald Trump's statement to halt funding to the nation. As of 0708 GMT on Monday, the rand slumped to 18.8975 against the U.S. dollar, showcasing a 1% drop from its previous closing level.

The Top-40 index on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange also fell by 1.3%, while the 2030 government bond experienced further turmoil, with the yield rising 12.5 basis points to 9.18%. Trump's allegations on Sunday claimed 'certain classes of people' in South Africa were suffering mistreatment, proposing a freeze on aid until a thorough investigation was conducted.

These comments came shortly after South Africa enacted legislation allowing land expropriation for public interest. The nation's foreign ministry stated on Monday that their expropriation policies were standard, expressing hope that Trump's advisers would take time to understand South Africa's stance during the investigative phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

