Opposition Demands Accountability for Mahakumbh Stampede Tragedy

In a dramatic protest, opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha walked out of Parliament, demanding the Uttar Pradesh government take responsibility for the devastating Mahakumbh stampede. Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha called for accountability, highlighting national concern over the loss of lives and urging a discussion in the House.

The opposition's discontent escalated as Congress MP Pramod Tiwari questioned the government's reluctance to release the names of the 30 deceased, emphasizing public distress and ongoing rejection of inquiries. Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav criticized administrative mismanagement as the cause of the tragedy.

A tense atmosphere continued in both Houses of Parliament, with Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi accusing the government of hiding details and calling for an urgent investigation. As opposition MPs raised slogans, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla admonished their conduct, urging focus on discussion rather than disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)