Delhi CEO Enforces Media Blackout Before Assembly Elections

The Delhi Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has implemented a media blackout for political parties in the lead-up to the Legislative Assembly elections. All parties have been instructed to halt election-related activities during the 48 hours preceding the polls.

In the directive, communicated through public notice on February 1, 2025, CEO R Alice Vaz outlined prohibitions, including convening or attending public meetings and processions. The directive extends to a ban on political ads across platforms like television, radio, internet, and social media during the specified period.

Furthermore, political leaders and candidates are advised against engaging with media through press conferences or interviews. As the last day of campaigning approaches and with polling set to commence on Wednesday, political parties are urged to adhere strictly to these regulations to ensure a fair election.

(With inputs from agencies.)