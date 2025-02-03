Argentina's Farmers Struggle Amidst Drought and Economic Challenges

Farmers across Argentina are grappling with the combined adversities of severe drought and an economic downturn, leading to significant impacts on crop yields. The town of Veinticinco de Mayo, located approximately 125 miles west of Buenos Aires, exemplifies the crisis as farmers confront stunted corn crops.

Amid reduced harvest forecasts for crucial crops like soy and corn, a further decline could jeopardize Argentina's economy, which heavily relies on grain exports. Even while tax cuts were introduced to boost exports, many farmers find little relief given the high input costs and decreased international crop prices.

The Buenos Aires exchange predicts fluctuating rainfall that might alleviate some crop strains, even as experts keep forecasts cautious. Despite potential rain in the coming weeks, the impact of the drought and limited benefit from tax adjustments threaten the agricultural sector's stability.

