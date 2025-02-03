Left Menu

Veeda Clinical Research Files for IPO Again with Fresh Plans

Veeda Clinical Research has submitted new IPO papers to Sebi, aiming to raise funds via a fresh share sale. The Gujarat-based firm plans an IPO combining Rs 185 crore in new shares and a promoter's offer-for-sale. Proceeds will upgrade equipment, reduce debt, and boost organic growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 16:10 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 16:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veeda Clinical Research has once again approached the markets regulator, Sebi, filing preliminary documents to initiate an initial public offering (IPO). This Gujarat-based company is seeking to raise funds through a combination of a new share issuance and an offer-for-sale by existing promoters.

The IPO is structured to include a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 185 crore and an OFS involving 1.3 crore equity shares from promoter Basil Private Limited, alongside other shareholders such as Bondway Investments Inc and Sabre Partners AIF Trust. This move follows a previous attempt in 2021, which was approved but ultimately not pursued.

The proceeds from this round will be directed towards various operational improvements, including equipment procurement and debt reduction. Veeda continues to provide a wide range of services in drug development and maintains a strong global presence, with facilities both in India and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harmonizing Urban and Rural Definitions for Better International Comparisons

When Cheap Money Isn’t Enough: How Financial Frictions Shape Investment

How Temperature Volatility Disrupts Investments, Labor, and Financial Stability

Understanding the Investment Channel of Monetary Policy in Uncertain Times

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025