Left Menu

Delhi Breathes Easy: Stage-III AQI Restrictions Lifted

The Commission for Air Quality Management announced the immediate lifting of Stage-III restrictions in Delhi as the AQI improved to 286, well below the threshold. Favorable weather conditions aid pollution dispersion, though measures for Stage I and II remain enforced with vigilant monitoring by authorities for any uptick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:09 IST
Delhi Breathes Easy: Stage-III AQI Restrictions Lifted
Kartavya Path (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to address the improving air situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi and the National Capital Region. This decision follows a recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) of 286, well below the critical 350 mark, signaling a positive shift in air quality.

RK Agrawal, Director (Technical) and member convenor of the GRAP, emphasized the underpinning factors for this decision. "The recorded AQI stands at 286, which is significantly under the threshold," Agrawal stated. "Light rainfall forecasts and favorable winds suggest continued improvement in pollution levels." The improvements are attributed to the better mixing height and ventilation coefficient enhancing pollutant dispersion.

While Stage-III restrictions are lifted, Stages I and II of the GRAP remain active. Authorities are tasked with a strict vigil, ensuring that critical measures are implemented diligently. Specific closure orders for non-compliant construction sites continue, pending explicit clearance from the commission. The CAQM reiterated readiness to reintroduce stringent Stage-III and Stage-IV measures if AQI levels rise above 350 and 400, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025