Delhi Breathes Easy: Stage-III AQI Restrictions Lifted

In a move to address the improving air situation, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi and the National Capital Region. This decision follows a recorded Air Quality Index (AQI) of 286, well below the critical 350 mark, signaling a positive shift in air quality.

RK Agrawal, Director (Technical) and member convenor of the GRAP, emphasized the underpinning factors for this decision. "The recorded AQI stands at 286, which is significantly under the threshold," Agrawal stated. "Light rainfall forecasts and favorable winds suggest continued improvement in pollution levels." The improvements are attributed to the better mixing height and ventilation coefficient enhancing pollutant dispersion.

While Stage-III restrictions are lifted, Stages I and II of the GRAP remain active. Authorities are tasked with a strict vigil, ensuring that critical measures are implemented diligently. Specific closure orders for non-compliant construction sites continue, pending explicit clearance from the commission. The CAQM reiterated readiness to reintroduce stringent Stage-III and Stage-IV measures if AQI levels rise above 350 and 400, respectively.

