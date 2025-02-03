Left Menu

Dana Gas Defies Drone Attack to Maintain Operations

The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas confirmed that operations at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field continue as usual despite a drone attack. Working with Crescent Petroleum, the firm is in close touch with Iraqi authorities to ensure safety and ongoing production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 03-02-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 19:48 IST
Dana Gas Defies Drone Attack to Maintain Operations
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a resolute move, UAE energy firm Dana Gas announced that production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field remains unaffected following a drone attack. Operations are proceeding normally, and safety measures are being reinforced.

Dana Gas, in partnership with Crescent Petroleum, holds exclusive rights to the Khor Mor site. Both entities are in active coordination with Iraqi authorities to facilitate uninterrupted operations.

The firm's commitment to security and production continuity underscores their adaptability and resilience in facing challenges posed by such threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

Assam's Bold Stance Against Poppy Cultivation

 India
2
Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

Mizoram's Road Safety Crisis: A Call to Action

 India
3
India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

India's New Tax Code: Simplification on the Horizon

 India
4
Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

Russia's Supreme Court Rejects Girkin's Appeal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025