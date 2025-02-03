Dana Gas Defies Drone Attack to Maintain Operations
The United Arab Emirates' Dana Gas confirmed that operations at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field continue as usual despite a drone attack. Working with Crescent Petroleum, the firm is in close touch with Iraqi authorities to ensure safety and ongoing production.
In a resolute move, UAE energy firm Dana Gas announced that production at Iraq's Khor Mor gas field remains unaffected following a drone attack. Operations are proceeding normally, and safety measures are being reinforced.
Dana Gas, in partnership with Crescent Petroleum, holds exclusive rights to the Khor Mor site. Both entities are in active coordination with Iraqi authorities to facilitate uninterrupted operations.
The firm's commitment to security and production continuity underscores their adaptability and resilience in facing challenges posed by such threats.
