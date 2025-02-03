Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Courts

Amid escalating climate change impacts, 11 U.S. states and numerous cities and counties have taken legal action against major oil and gas companies. These lawsuits aim to secure funds to address damages caused by climate change, exacerbated by the Supreme Court's recent decision to allow such cases to proceed.

Local governments are turning to public nuisance and consumer protection laws, seeking compensation for climate-related losses. The Supreme Court's refusal to review a key case has empowered officials to continue their pursuits in state courts, prompting oil industry discontent.

With climate damages rising, cities like Los Angeles and Hoboken argue that companies have long concealed the impacts of their products. Local leaders emphasize the urgent need for accountability as scientific advances in attribution science bolster their legal strategies.

