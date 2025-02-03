Local Governments Fight Back: Climate Justice Through Courts
Local governments in the U.S. are increasingly seeking legal reparations for climate-related damages from major oil and gas companies. Following a Supreme Court decision, these efforts have gained momentum, with lawsuits from multiple states and cities aiming to hold the industry accountable for climate change impacts.
Amid escalating climate change impacts, 11 U.S. states and numerous cities and counties have taken legal action against major oil and gas companies. These lawsuits aim to secure funds to address damages caused by climate change, exacerbated by the Supreme Court's recent decision to allow such cases to proceed.
Local governments are turning to public nuisance and consumer protection laws, seeking compensation for climate-related losses. The Supreme Court's refusal to review a key case has empowered officials to continue their pursuits in state courts, prompting oil industry discontent.
With climate damages rising, cities like Los Angeles and Hoboken argue that companies have long concealed the impacts of their products. Local leaders emphasize the urgent need for accountability as scientific advances in attribution science bolster their legal strategies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Deb Haaland: Transformative Leadership for Indigenous and Environmental Advocacy
Ganga's Fury: A Political and Environmental Call
Karnataka Minister Cracks Down on 'Kantara 2' Shoot Amid Environmental Concerns
Capacity Building Workshop on SDGs, Environment Accounts, and Gender Statistics Held in Bhopal
CBI Files Chargesheet Against Environmental Lawyer for Foreign Fund Violations