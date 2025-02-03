Market Jitters: Impact of U.S. Tariffs on Global Stocks
The FTSE 100 fell as concerns over U.S. tariffs ignited fears of a global trade war. Despite early losses, the index rebounded slightly after President Trump held off on new tariffs. British stocks mirrored a global downturn, while safe-haven assets gained traction amid interest rate cut expectations.
In a marked shift from recent gains, Britain's FTSE 100 index dropped by 1.1% on Monday, ending January's rally spurred by a 6.1% increase. Investors are worried that President Trump's tariffs could exacerbate global trade tensions.
The deferral of new tariffs on Mexico provided some relief but failed to prevent a broader selloff in UK and global markets, with the FTSE 250 and Europe's STOXX 600 both seeing declines, and sensitive sectors like automobiles and consumer goods suffering.
As safe-haven assets became more attractive, the market's focus shifts to the Bank of England's meeting this week, where an interest rate cut is anticipated amidst ongoing concerns about British factory performance and broader economic impacts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
