Trump's TikTok Investment Fund: A New American Venture

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to explore developing a US government-owned investment fund. The fund could profit from TikTok if it's acquired by an American buyer. Trump envisions adding TikTok to a new sovereign wealth fund, overseen by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-02-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 00:45 IST
On Monday, President Donald Trump took significant steps by signing an executive order to initiate the creation of a US-owned investment fund designed to capitalize on TikTok should it be acquired by an American company. This move is part of his broader vision of a US sovereign wealth fund.

Trump's proposal involves allowing the US to take a substantial stake in TikTok, if it can find an American partner by the April deadline. Trump sees TikTok as a potential asset for the sovereign wealth fund, a concept inspired by other nations that he believes could match or surpass Saudi Arabia's fund in size.

The plan calls for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to spearhead the effort, pending congressional approval. Lutnick suggested the fund could also invest in vaccine manufacturers to profit from government collaborations.

