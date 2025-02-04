IAEA Chief Grossi's Critical Mission to Secure Ukraine's Nuclear Network

Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), announced his departure to Kyiv on Monday, emphasizing the critical nature of his mission to inspect the Kyivska substation. This visit marks his eleventh trip to Ukraine since the onset of the war, highlighting the agency's ongoing commitment to ensuring nuclear safety in the region.

The IAEA had previously confirmed Grossi's visit for 'high-level' discussions aimed at maintaining nuclear safety amid the conflict initiated by Russia in February 2022. An agreement in September between Ukraine and the IAEA set the stage for agency experts to monitor essential Ukrainian substations alongside nuclear plants.

Ukraine's nuclear inspector's office has raised alarms about the risk posed to nuclear power plants by Russian missile and drone attacks on substations. The Kyivska substation is pivotal in transferring excess electricity capacity from Ukraine's western to central areas, ensuring power supply stability in Kyiv and its vicinity through the extensive Rivne-Kyiv transmission line.

