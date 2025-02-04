Chris Wright Secures Energy Secretary Role
Chris Wright, a major donor to Trump and founder of Liberty Energy, has been confirmed as the U.S. energy secretary. Garnering support from at least 51 senators, Wright's new role was secured in the 100-seat U.S. Senate.
Chris Wright, a prominent donor to former President Trump and founder of Liberty Energy, achieved a major milestone on Monday by becoming the U.S. energy secretary.
Wright's nomination sailed through the U.S. Senate, securing backing from at least 51 out of the 100 members, enough for confirmation.
His confirmation marks a new era in leadership for the energy sector as he steps into one of the nation's key roles.
