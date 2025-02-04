Left Menu

Mumbai Railways Set for Electrifying Centennial Celebration Amid Service Disruption

A signal issue near Mumbai's Diva station delayed Central line trains by up to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of electrification on February 3, marking a historic milestone with events including runs, seminars, and 3D shows highlighting its green journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 10:58 IST
Mumbai Railways Set for Electrifying Centennial Celebration Amid Service Disruption
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai commuters on the Central Railway line faced delays early Tuesday due to a signal issue near Diva station. The disruption, reported at 5:55 AM, resulted in a 12 to 15-minute delay for local trains, Central Railway officials stated. Normal service resumed around 6 AM.

Concurrently, Indian Railways is preparing for its centennial electrification celebrations. As announced by Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer, this marks a significant step in India's rail system evolution. The first electric train began its journey on February 3, 1925, marking a pivotal moment in rail history.

The celebrations will kick off on February 3, featuring a series of events. These include a morning run, a commemorative ceremony, and technical seminars at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Additionally, interactive sessions with school children will explore Indian Railways' storied history and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025