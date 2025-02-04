Mumbai Railways Set for Electrifying Centennial Celebration Amid Service Disruption

Mumbai commuters on the Central Railway line faced delays early Tuesday due to a signal issue near Diva station. The disruption, reported at 5:55 AM, resulted in a 12 to 15-minute delay for local trains, Central Railway officials stated. Normal service resumed around 6 AM.

Concurrently, Indian Railways is preparing for its centennial electrification celebrations. As announced by Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer, this marks a significant step in India's rail system evolution. The first electric train began its journey on February 3, 1925, marking a pivotal moment in rail history.

The celebrations will kick off on February 3, featuring a series of events. These include a morning run, a commemorative ceremony, and technical seminars at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Additionally, interactive sessions with school children will explore Indian Railways' storied history and legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)