Mumbai Railways Set for Electrifying Centennial Celebration Amid Service Disruption
A signal issue near Mumbai's Diva station delayed Central line trains by up to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, the Indian Railways is gearing up to celebrate 100 years of electrification on February 3, marking a historic milestone with events including runs, seminars, and 3D shows highlighting its green journey.
Mumbai commuters on the Central Railway line faced delays early Tuesday due to a signal issue near Diva station. The disruption, reported at 5:55 AM, resulted in a 12 to 15-minute delay for local trains, Central Railway officials stated. Normal service resumed around 6 AM.
Concurrently, Indian Railways is preparing for its centennial electrification celebrations. As announced by Swapnil Nila, Central Public Relations Officer, this marks a significant step in India's rail system evolution. The first electric train began its journey on February 3, 1925, marking a pivotal moment in rail history.
The celebrations will kick off on February 3, featuring a series of events. These include a morning run, a commemorative ceremony, and technical seminars at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Additionally, interactive sessions with school children will explore Indian Railways' storied history and legacy.
