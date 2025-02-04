Trade Tensions Flare: China's Swift Tariff Response to U.S. Duties
China retaliates against U.S. tariffs with duties on energy products and farm equipment, escalating trade tensions. Trump’s tariff threats on China focus on stopping fentanyl flow. Temporary tariff reprieves granted to Mexico and Canada in exchange for border and crime enforcement efforts, as EU braces for potential trade conflicts.
The trade war between the U.S. and China reignited on Tuesday as China imposed new tariffs on U.S. imports, following recent U.S. duties on Chinese goods. The latest tariffs mark the continuation of economic tensions between the two powerhouses despite temporary gestures towards Mexico and Canada.
China's Finance Ministry announced a 15% levy on U.S. coal and LNG and a 10% levy on crude oil, farm equipment, and some auto exports, effective February 10. Additionally, China has initiated an anti-monopoly investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google and added PVH Corp and Illumina to its 'unreliable entities list.'
Meanwhile, the prospects of renewed talks appear dim as Trump's tariff suspension for Mexico and Canada contrasts with the firm stance against China. Despite calls for diplomacy, tensions remain high, with potential for further tariff hikes unless China takes action to curb fentanyl trafficking.
(With inputs from agencies.)
