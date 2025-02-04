Left Menu

Trade Tensions Flare: China's Swift Tariff Response to U.S. Duties

China retaliates against U.S. tariffs with duties on energy products and farm equipment, escalating trade tensions. Trump’s tariff threats on China focus on stopping fentanyl flow. Temporary tariff reprieves granted to Mexico and Canada in exchange for border and crime enforcement efforts, as EU braces for potential trade conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 11:54 IST
Trade Tensions Flare: China's Swift Tariff Response to U.S. Duties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The trade war between the U.S. and China reignited on Tuesday as China imposed new tariffs on U.S. imports, following recent U.S. duties on Chinese goods. The latest tariffs mark the continuation of economic tensions between the two powerhouses despite temporary gestures towards Mexico and Canada.

China's Finance Ministry announced a 15% levy on U.S. coal and LNG and a 10% levy on crude oil, farm equipment, and some auto exports, effective February 10. Additionally, China has initiated an anti-monopoly investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google and added PVH Corp and Illumina to its 'unreliable entities list.'

Meanwhile, the prospects of renewed talks appear dim as Trump's tariff suspension for Mexico and Canada contrasts with the firm stance against China. Despite calls for diplomacy, tensions remain high, with potential for further tariff hikes unless China takes action to curb fentanyl trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025