Tariff Tensions: U.S.-China Trade War Heats Up Amid Global Market Jitters
The U.S.-China trade war has intensified with newly imposed tariffs, rattling global financial markets. Mexico and Canada have paused their tariffs, but the dollar climbed as Hong Kong shares slipped. Uncertainty looms as investors await possible negotiations between President Trump and Xi Jinping.
The trade conflict between the U.S. and China has escalated with new tariffs, causing disturbance across international financial markets.
While Mexico and Canada have delayed tariffs, the dollar has risen, and Hong Kong shares retreated from recent highs.
Investor concern persists as future dialogues between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping remain uncertain.
