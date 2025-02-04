Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S.-China Trade War Heats Up Amid Global Market Jitters

The U.S.-China trade war has intensified with newly imposed tariffs, rattling global financial markets. Mexico and Canada have paused their tariffs, but the dollar climbed as Hong Kong shares slipped. Uncertainty looms as investors await possible negotiations between President Trump and Xi Jinping.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 12:45 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 12:34 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S.-China Trade War Heats Up Amid Global Market Jitters
German exporters Image Credit:

The trade conflict between the U.S. and China has escalated with new tariffs, causing disturbance across international financial markets.

While Mexico and Canada have delayed tariffs, the dollar has risen, and Hong Kong shares retreated from recent highs.

Investor concern persists as future dialogues between President Trump and China's Xi Jinping remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025