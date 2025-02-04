Left Menu

Uttarakhand Hosts Landmark 38th National Games Amid Enthusiastic Start

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami reviewed preparations for the 38th National Games in Raipur. He ensured proper arrangements, engaged with athletes, and highlighted the state's commitment to providing memorable experiences. PM Modi praised the event's successful organization, linking sports to national prestige during India's expanding sports calendar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:49 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:49 IST
Uttarakhand Hosts Landmark 38th National Games Amid Enthusiastic Start
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an inspection of the arrangements for the 38th National Games at Maharana Pratap Sports Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday. The visit followed his return from Delhi, where he participated in campaigning for the BJP in the Delhi Assembly elections.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Dhami paid special attention to the food arrangements, personally serving and dining with the athletes. He interacted with participants from various states, offering them encouragement and support. The Chief Minister noted the games have commenced well and emphasized the state's efforts to ensure all players leave with positive experiences from Uttarakhand, also known as Devbhoomi.

Chief Minister Dhami assured that the state government was dedicated to providing optimal facilities for both players and visitors. With the inauguration of the National Games by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 28 in Dehradun, the event marks an essential milestone for the state as it celebrates its Silver Jubilee year. Event highlights included acknowledgments from PM Modi, who emphasized the interrelation between sports and national reputation, and underlined the pivotal role of the National Games in showcasing India's growing foothold in the sports arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

