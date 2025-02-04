Trade Tensions Rise as China Retaliates with New Tariffs on U.S. Imports

China has swiftly imposed tariffs on U.S. imports in retaliation to new duties from the United States, marking an escalation in the ongoing trade dispute between the two economic giants. President Donald Trump, meanwhile, has offered temporary reprieves to Mexico and Canada.

The new tariffs from China include levies of up to 15% on U.S. coal and LNG and 10% on crude oil and certain vehicles. Additionally, China has initiated an anti-monopoly investigation into Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., and identified American companies like PVH Corp and Illumina for potential sanctions.

This move by China follows the U.S. imposing a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports. Both countries have expressed a hope to reach an agreement, but market reactions have been cautious as investors brace for continued volatility in the trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)