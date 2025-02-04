Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Education-Driven Climate Change Initiative

Tamil Nadu's government, headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, announced a unique climate change policy focusing on education and the establishment of ecology clubs in schools. At the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, Stalin emphasized creating awareness and training in various departments to combat climate change's impacts effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 13:57 IST
Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Education-Driven Climate Change Initiative
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin revealed on Tuesday that the state government will introduce a groundbreaking climate change policy aimed at educational empowerment. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, Stalin outlined plans to form ecology clubs in every school to enhance awareness of climate change.

Stalin emphasized the crucial role of education in combating climate change, stating that training will be extended to government staff across departments, with special focus on agriculture and water resources, which are heavily impacted by climate fluctuations.

Highlighting recent natural disasters globally, Stalin called for mass awareness to fortify society's resilience against such challenges, underscoring the urgency of understanding climate change to deflect and adapt to its escalating threats. The state is crafting transformative solutions targeting sustainability, affordability, and scalability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025