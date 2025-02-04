Tamil Nadu Unveils Ambitious Education-Driven Climate Change Initiative

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin revealed on Tuesday that the state government will introduce a groundbreaking climate change policy aimed at educational empowerment. Speaking at the Tamil Nadu Climate Summit 3.0, Stalin outlined plans to form ecology clubs in every school to enhance awareness of climate change.

Stalin emphasized the crucial role of education in combating climate change, stating that training will be extended to government staff across departments, with special focus on agriculture and water resources, which are heavily impacted by climate fluctuations.

Highlighting recent natural disasters globally, Stalin called for mass awareness to fortify society's resilience against such challenges, underscoring the urgency of understanding climate change to deflect and adapt to its escalating threats. The state is crafting transformative solutions targeting sustainability, affordability, and scalability.

