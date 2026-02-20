Sibling Rivalry: Morkel Brothers Face Off in T20 World Cup Clash

In a unique twist of fate, former teammates Albie and Morne Morkel will square off against each other in the T20 World Cup, each representing different teams. Once celebrated for their prowess on the South African cricket team, the brothers now line opposing dugouts, with Albie serving as South Africa's specialist consultant and Morne as India's bowling coach.

The impending face-off has left their mother in a dilemma over which team to support, though both brothers maintain their focus on their respective duties. Albie has taken cues from his time with Stephen Fleming at Chennai Super Kings, while Morne supports India under Gautam Gambhir's leadership.

Their confrontation adds a new dimension to the sporting world, harkening back to other famous sibling rivalries in international cricket and sports. For three and a half hours on Sunday, familial ties will be set aside as the Morkels strive to ensure success for their respective teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)