Market Dynamics Amid US-Iran Tensions: A Global Perspective

Global shares remained steady despite heightened US-Iran tensions, driving oil prices to a six-month high. The European STOXX 600 index gained, marking its fourth week of increases, while the US dollar experienced its largest weekly rise in four months. Investors are focusing on economic fundamentals over geopolitical risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:48 IST
Global stock markets held their ground on Friday, driven by concerns over rising tensions between the United States and Iran, influencing oil prices to hit their highest level in six months.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.5% increase, continuing its fourth week of gains, while US futures for the S&P 500 remained stable. Investors continued to focus on economic indicators, according to Mabrouk Chetouane of Natixis Investment Managers.

Meanwhile, the US dollar recorded a significant weekly gain, bolstered by strong economic data and apprehensions about potential oil price shocks due to geopolitical tensions. Analysts like Francesco Pesole emphasize the dollar's renewed appeal during such times.

