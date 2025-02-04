Left Menu

Manish Sisodia Accuses BJP of Election Manipulation in Delhi

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Education Minister, accused the BJP of collusion with the Election Commission and Delhi Police to manipulate Delhi elections. He cited voter intimidation and violence by BJP supporters, questioning the integrity of the democratic process and warning of dire consequences if the BJP wins.

Manish Sisodia with CM Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a charged press conference, former Delhi Education Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party has collaborated with the Election Commission and Delhi Police to skew the ongoing elections in their favor.

Sisodia, flanked by Chief Minister Atishi, claimed that the electoral process has been compromised, with BJP supporters reportedly engaging in voter intimidation and violence. "Our Election Commission was once a global standard, but current practices seem compromised," he stated, drawing parallels with former chief TN Seshan's leadership.

Highlighting incidents of voter intimidation, Sisodia accused BJP supporters of threatening AAP workers and citizens, emphasizing the fear tactics used against women and young voters in Delhi. Sisodia further criticized the inaction of authorities, questioning the absence of preventive measures despite reports of lawlessness.

Directing his ire towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Sisodia insisted on urgent intervention to halt these allegedly undemocratic practices. He claimed that slum dwellers' voter IDs were being confiscated through coercion, raising concern over the fair conduct of the elections.

Warning citizens of potential repercussions, Sisodia cautioned that a BJP electoral victory could spell disaster for Delhi's current developmental benefits, suggesting a shift from democratic governance to mafia-like rule.

The Election Commission responded to these accusations by emphasizing its committed adherence to legal frameworks and its resilience against external pressures, reiterating its dedication to impartial election management.

