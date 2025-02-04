Left Menu

Election Turmoil: AAP Accuses BJP of Hooliganism Amidst Delhi Polls

AAP's Sanjay Singh alleges BJP's open hooliganism during Delhi elections, accusing the Election Commission of silence, while AAP leader Atishi claims BJP's voter intimidation. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri counters with accusations against AAP, escalating tensions amidst the polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:00 IST
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of promoting hooliganism during the ongoing Delhi Assembly elections. He criticized the Election Commission for its perceived inaction amid the alleged disturbances, questioning the absence of intervention from authorities.

Singh reported an attack on the vehicle of AAP's National Convenor and New Delhi candidate, Arvind Kejriwal, and claimed incidents of violence and malpractice span across constituencies like Kalkaji and Rajinder Nagar. He suggested these actions reflect BJP's desperation amid the party's declining electoral prospects, alleging AAP's imminent victory in over 60 seats.

The allegations follow Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's concerns about voter intimidation, accusing BJP workers of electoral misconduct. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri retorted by accusing AAP of spreading misinformation and disrupting BJP activities. The Delhi elections are marred by rising tensions, with both parties trading accusations amid alleged regulatory biases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

