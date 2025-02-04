Left Menu

Fiscal Maneuvers: India's Bid for Inflation Control and Export Boost

Finance Secretary Pandey discusses India’s strategy to reduce fiscal deficit with a non-inflationary Budget. The government aims to support growth by aligning fiscal and monetary policies despite rupee depreciation. Inflation control is crucial for sustained growth, as MPC considers rate changes amidst economic slowdown and export competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 17:05 IST
Fiscal Maneuvers: India's Bid for Inflation Control and Export Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government announced strategic measures to manage fiscal deficit while maintaining a non-inflationary Budget, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed on Tuesday. Aligning fiscal and monetary policies is vital to supporting economic growth, he asserted.

Pandey noted that despite the rupee's depreciation, which raises inflation on imported goods, it enhances export competitiveness. The government's fiscal deficit target has been set at 4.8% of GDP for FY'25, improving on previous forecasts, with a further reduction to 4.4% for FY'26.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet on February 5 to discuss potential policy rate adjustments. With economic growth at a 4-year low and retail inflation easing, the committee's decisions will be pivotal for balancing inflation control with economic stimulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025