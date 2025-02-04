Fiscal Maneuvers: India's Bid for Inflation Control and Export Boost

The Indian government announced strategic measures to manage fiscal deficit while maintaining a non-inflationary Budget, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed on Tuesday. Aligning fiscal and monetary policies is vital to supporting economic growth, he asserted.

Pandey noted that despite the rupee's depreciation, which raises inflation on imported goods, it enhances export competitiveness. The government's fiscal deficit target has been set at 4.8% of GDP for FY'25, improving on previous forecasts, with a further reduction to 4.4% for FY'26.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet on February 5 to discuss potential policy rate adjustments. With economic growth at a 4-year low and retail inflation easing, the committee's decisions will be pivotal for balancing inflation control with economic stimulation.

