Fiscal Maneuvers: India's Bid for Inflation Control and Export Boost
Finance Secretary Pandey discusses India’s strategy to reduce fiscal deficit with a non-inflationary Budget. The government aims to support growth by aligning fiscal and monetary policies despite rupee depreciation. Inflation control is crucial for sustained growth, as MPC considers rate changes amidst economic slowdown and export competitiveness.
The Indian government announced strategic measures to manage fiscal deficit while maintaining a non-inflationary Budget, Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey revealed on Tuesday. Aligning fiscal and monetary policies is vital to supporting economic growth, he asserted.
Pandey noted that despite the rupee's depreciation, which raises inflation on imported goods, it enhances export competitiveness. The government's fiscal deficit target has been set at 4.8% of GDP for FY'25, improving on previous forecasts, with a further reduction to 4.4% for FY'26.
The Monetary Policy Committee of the Reserve Bank of India is scheduled to meet on February 5 to discuss potential policy rate adjustments. With economic growth at a 4-year low and retail inflation easing, the committee's decisions will be pivotal for balancing inflation control with economic stimulation.
