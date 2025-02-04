China's Strategic Metal Export Restrictions Challenge U.S. Industries

In a strategic response to recent U.S. tariffs, China announced on Tuesday its intentions to limit the export of five critical metals, crucial in sectors like defense and clean energy. This development comes as Beijing navigates its extensive dominance in mining and processing vital minerals amidst ongoing trade tensions.

China's latest policy involves measured restrictions rather than full export bans, with licenses now mandatory for exporting metal products like tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, indium, and molybdenum. The metals have diverse applications, from solar panels to artillery, underscoring their strategic importance.

Market experts, including Jessica Fung from Project Blue, speculate on potential price rises due to these curbs. However, a source from London's trading sector suggested that alternative metal sources would prevent major market disruptions, despite indices rising before the curbs.

(With inputs from agencies.)