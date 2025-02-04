PM Modi Criticizes AAP, Highlights Government Achievements
Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized AAP and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, contrasting their focus on 'luxuries' with the BJP-led government's achievements in providing essential services, including water supply to millions of households. Addressing the Lok Sabha, Modi emphasized government efforts to develop infrastructure and support youth employment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday critiqued the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and targeted ex-Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of prioritizing luxury amenities over public welfare. Modi highlighted his government's focus on ensuring every home in India receives tap water, addressing these comments in the Lok Sabha during a debate on the President's address.
In a veiled dig, Modi used terms such as 'AAPda' and 'Sheeshmahal' to underscore allegations of financial impropriety and opulence against AAP and Kejriwal. He praised his administration's achievements, saying that in 75 years post-independence, they have provided water access to 12 crore families, a stark contrast to previous headline-making corruption scandals.
Modi also spotlighted the BJP's electoral successes in Haryana and Maharashtra, attributing these victories to their commitment to youth employment and infrastructure development. He underscored the goal of building trust for India's future generations and reflected on the strides made during the initial 25 years of the 21st century, as outlined in the President's address.
