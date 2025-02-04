Left Menu

Tepid Wall Street Open Amid U.S.-China Trade Tensions

Wall Street's main indexes showed a subdued opening on Tuesday, with investors' risk appetite declining. This reaction followed China imposing counter tariffs in response to new U.S. trade restrictions introduced by President Donald Trump.

Updated: 04-02-2025 20:11 IST
Wall Street's principal indexes experienced a muted start on Tuesday, as investor interest in riskier assets declined. This retreat followed China's retaliatory actions in response to new trade sanctions declared by U.S. President Donald Trump, with China imposing counter tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average registered a modest rise, climbing 47.5 points, or 0.11%, opening at 44,469.46. Simultaneously, the S&P 500 edged up by 3.6 points, or 0.06%, reaching 5,998.14 at the open.

In parallel, the Nasdaq Composite increased by 30.2 points, or 0.16%, arriving at 19,422.171 as trading commenced. The restrained opening indicates growing concerns about escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

