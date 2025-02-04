Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Spiritual Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5. The festival, world's largest spiritual gathering, began on January 13 and concludes on February 26. The Prime Minister has launched projects to improve facilities and attract global devotees to preserve India's cultural heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 20:25 IST
Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Spiritual Celebration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, reinforcing his commitment to India's spiritual and cultural legacy. He will participate in traditional rituals at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga at about 11 AM.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, starting on January 13 and set to conclude on February 26, is known as the world's largest spiritual and cultural congregation. It draws devotees from around the globe, underscoring the event's immense religious significance.

During his last visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity and amenities. Meanwhile, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited the city, engaging in spiritual activities and observing Prayagraj's blend of spirituality and modernity.

Security measures have been heightened with personnel from various forces, including civil and mounted police, NSG commandos, and bomb disposal squads, ensuring safety for the influx of over 375 million devotees participating in the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025