Prime Minister Modi to Grace Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Spiritual Celebration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on February 5, reinforcing his commitment to India's spiritual and cultural legacy. He will participate in traditional rituals at the Sangam and offer prayers to Maa Ganga at about 11 AM.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, starting on January 13 and set to conclude on February 26, is known as the world's largest spiritual and cultural congregation. It draws devotees from around the globe, underscoring the event's immense religious significance.

During his last visit to Prayagraj on December 13, 2024, Modi inaugurated 167 development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, aimed at enhancing connectivity and amenities. Meanwhile, Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk visited the city, engaging in spiritual activities and observing Prayagraj's blend of spirituality and modernity.

Security measures have been heightened with personnel from various forces, including civil and mounted police, NSG commandos, and bomb disposal squads, ensuring safety for the influx of over 375 million devotees participating in the festival.

