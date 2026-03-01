Savishkar Startup Sangam 2026: Cultivating India's Future Innovators

The 'Savishkar Startup Sangam 2026' conclave recently concluded at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, highlighting a dynamic shift in India's educational landscape. The two-day event witnessed various edtech startups exchanging valuable insights with eager participants.

Organized by Savishkar in association with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the conclave stressed the evolution from job-seeking to job-creating mindsets among the youth. Industry leaders forecasted a promising decade ahead for Indian tech startups, tackling crucial themes such as market demands and startup funding intricacies.

The event saw contributions from prominent edtech entities, including Physics Wallah and IIM Lucknow Incubation Centre, providing real-world perspectives and boosting the spirit of innovation among aspiring entrepreneurs.