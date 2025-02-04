Uttarakhand CM Praises Modi for Corruption-Free Governance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami publicly lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration for its financial prudence, attributing the savings of lakhs of crores to the absence of corruption. Addressing social media platform X, CM Dhami highlighted a shift in media focus post-2014, from scams to nation-building activities.

Further praising Modi's Lok Sabha address, Dhami emphasized the Prime Minister's dedication to national development. He criticized the opposition for alleged hypocritical support of marginalized communities and condemned their divisive politics. Dhami's comments underscored Modi's remarks, which targeted the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi CM Kejriwal with a sharp critique.

In his speech, PM Modi countered critiques by highlighting his government's achievements, like the 'Har Ghar Jal' initiative, benefitting millions of families with access to water. Modi contrasted past corruption with his administration's transparent financial practices, emphasizing the focus on public welfare over personal luxury.

(With inputs from agencies.)