AI Innovations Propel China's Market Amid Trade Tensions
China's markets stumbled facing fresh U.S. tariffs and AI sector shifts. The AI firm DeepSeek lifted stock optimism, offsetting minimal tariffs. The yuan steadied, suggesting Beijing's strategic restraint over depreciation. Trade talks between leaders are anticipated, with markets buoyed by AI and tech sector strength.
Amid fresh tariff impositions from the U.S., China's stock and currency markets faced pressure as they reopened after the Lunar New Year break. Trade tensions reignited but were softened by investor enthusiasm surrounding China's artificial intelligence sector.
The Chinese AI company DeepSeek became a focal point, sparking investor optimism with its low-cost model introduction. The central bank set the yuan at its strongest level since November 2024, suggesting economic stability strategies from Beijing amidst new tariffs.
Despite the global ripples caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the relief was evident in Hong Kong's markets, while trade dialogue expectations between Trump and Xi Jinping offer potential for a market-friendly outcome.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- AI
- DeepSeek
- tariffs
- yuan
- trade talks
- stock market
- Trump
- Beijing
- Hong Kong
ALSO READ
Indian Stock Markets Rally as 'Trump 2.0' Sparks Optimism
Indian Stock Market Bounces Back Slightly Amid IT Stock Surge
China Boosts Stock Market with Bold Investment Strategy
Global Markets Rally Amid Interest Rate Hopes and Trump's Trade Talks
Indian Stock Market Faces Weekly Decline Amid Global Uncertainty