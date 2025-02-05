AI Innovations Propel China's Market Amid Trade Tensions

Amid fresh tariff impositions from the U.S., China's stock and currency markets faced pressure as they reopened after the Lunar New Year break. Trade tensions reignited but were softened by investor enthusiasm surrounding China's artificial intelligence sector.

The Chinese AI company DeepSeek became a focal point, sparking investor optimism with its low-cost model introduction. The central bank set the yuan at its strongest level since November 2024, suggesting economic stability strategies from Beijing amidst new tariffs.

Despite the global ripples caused by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs, the relief was evident in Hong Kong's markets, while trade dialogue expectations between Trump and Xi Jinping offer potential for a market-friendly outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)