Left Menu

Delhi Votes: High-Stakes Battle Between AAP and BJP

Delhi elections are underway as BJP leaders express confidence in victory, aiming to form a double-engine government. Meanwhile, AAP seeks a third term amid allegations and political rivalries. Voter turnout is crucial, with over 1.5 million registered voters and extensive security measures ensuring smooth polling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 09:49 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 09:49 IST
Delhi Votes: High-Stakes Battle Between AAP and BJP
Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva and his wife show their inked fingers after casting their votes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As voters in Delhi cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly elections, the political atmosphere is charged with anticipation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, is optimistic about its chances, with hopes pinned on establishing a double-engine government. Sachdeva called on the electorate to choose development and cooperation with the Central Government, while accusing AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of trying to disrupt the process.

The electoral scene remains tense after Chief Minister Atishi's associate was apprehended with a significant cash amount, further stoking political rivalry. Sachdeva emphasized the importance of voting for a party that collaborates with the Centre, suggesting that AAP is at odds with national priorities. The stakes are high as the AAP aims for a third consecutive term, while the BJP intensifies its campaign against alleged mishandling of city infrastructure and river pollution by the ruling party.

The Delhi election commission has implemented robust security and facilitation measures to manage the polls, deploying nearly 100,000 personnel and introducing AI-based queue management. With 156,140,000 registered voters, including a large segment of first-time voters and individuals with disabilities, efforts to ensure inclusivity are noticeable. Color-coded polling stations, a helpline, and enhanced electoral facilities underscore the commitment to a fair voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025