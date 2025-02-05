Left Menu

Resilience in Food Choices: Embracing Climate-Affected Produce in Australia

Australia faces a significant challenge with food waste linked to cosmetic rejection of produce. The 'ugly' food movement has reshaped this narrative, but climate-affected produce remains a hurdle. Research suggests using 'resilience' messaging can encourage consumer acceptance despite preference for discounts. Addressing these issues is crucial for future sustainable consumption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 05-02-2025 11:06 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 11:06 IST
Resilience in Food Choices: Embracing Climate-Affected Produce in Australia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia grapples with a massive $36.6 billion loss due to food waste annually, much of which occurs before reaching markets because of cosmetic rejection. The movement to rebrand these 'ugly' fruits and vegetables has gained momentum, but tackling the acceptance of climate-affected produce remains a challenging marketing task.

Amidst escalating climate changes predicted to cause more intense droughts, such produce often diverges in taste and texture, with apples becoming sweeter and chillies hotter. Recent studies indicate consumers shy away from these unless prices are slashed, but marketing highlighting 'resilience' may tip the scales.

Emphasizing the 'resilience' of climate-affected produce, especially during fluctuating weather events, is pivotal. Research reveals that such messaging can foster greater consumer willingness, even when empathy for farmers is low. As adverse weather conditions persist, it's vital to reevaluate what consumers deem acceptable to ensure sustainability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025