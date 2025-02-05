Left Menu

Drone Warfare Ignites Oil Depot Fire in Russia's Krasnodar Region

A Ukrainian drone attack sparked a fire at an oil depot in Russia's Krasnodar region, which has been extinguished. This incident is part of a series of drone strikes targeting Russian energy facilities. While no injuries were reported, the extent of damage remains unspecified.

A late-night Ukrainian drone attack ignited a fire at an oil depot in the Krasnodar region of southern Russia, officials reported on Wednesday. The blaze, which has been successfully extinguished, marks the latest in a series of drone strikes targeting Russia's energy infrastructure.

In recent days, similar attacks have struck other significant facilities, including a major oil refinery in the Volgograd region and the Astrakhan gas processing plant. The Krasnodar regional governor, Veniamin Kondratyev, confirmed there were no injuries from the incident, attributing the fire to debris from a downed drone.

The Russian defense ministry stated that it destroyed four Ukrainian drones overnight, but did not confirm the incident in Krasnodar region. Meanwhile, Kyiv maintains that its operations inside Russia aim to dismantle critical infrastructure supporting Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine.

