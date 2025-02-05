Left Menu

U.S. Postal Service Halts China Shipments Amid Trade Changes

The U.S. Postal Service announced a temporary suspension of import parcels from China and Hong Kong following new trade policy changes by President Trump. The closure of the 'de minimis' rule, alongside a new tariff, aims at addressing concerns over China's role in the fentanyl crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 12:29 IST
U.S. Postal Service Halts China Shipments Amid Trade Changes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily halted parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong. This move follows recent trade policy changes imposed by President Donald Trump, targeting Chinese goods with an additional 10% tariff and revoking the 'de minimis' trade provision. Retailers like Temu and Shein, who benefited from duty-free shipping, are notably affected.

The tariff and elimination of the de minimis provision reflect Trump's ongoing contention that China is not sufficiently combating the flow of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, into the United States. Reports suggest that some Chinese exporters have misused this exemption to smuggle chemical precursors for fentanyl disguised as low-cost goods.

The USPS's action will not affect the flow of regular mail from China and Hong Kong. Industry professionals anticipate operational challenges given the high volume of shipments that previously utilized the provision, estimated at 4 million packages daily. Logistic companies and retailers are urged to find alternative solutions, while entities like Shein and Temu adjust their supply chain strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025