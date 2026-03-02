Tamil Nadu Plus Two Exams Kick Off Amid Student Determination

The Tamil Nadu Plus Two public exams for 2026 commenced on Monday, with more than 8.27 lakh students appearing. Of these, 7.99 lakh are regular candidates, while 27,783 are private candidates. The exams are being administered across approximately 3,412 centers, as stated by an official.

The exams will continue until March 26, with the anticipated announcement of results on May 8. During this period, State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected one of the exam centers in T-Nagar. He extended his wishes to the students, urging them to perform well.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also conveyed his best wishes through a post on 'X', encouraging students to face the exams confidently and succeed. He emphasized the importance of this moment as a culmination of their academic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)