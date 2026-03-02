Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Plus Two Exams Kick Off Amid Student Determination

The Tamil Nadu Plus Two public exams for 2026 began, engaging over 8.27 lakh students, including regular and private candidates. The exams will last until March 26, with results expected on May 8. Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and AIADMK's Palaniswami extended their supportive wishes to the students.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:28 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:28 IST
Tamil Nadu Plus Two Exams Kick Off Amid Student Determination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu Plus Two public exams for 2026 commenced on Monday, with more than 8.27 lakh students appearing. Of these, 7.99 lakh are regular candidates, while 27,783 are private candidates. The exams are being administered across approximately 3,412 centers, as stated by an official.

The exams will continue until March 26, with the anticipated announcement of results on May 8. During this period, State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected one of the exam centers in T-Nagar. He extended his wishes to the students, urging them to perform well.

Former Chief Minister and AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, also conveyed his best wishes through a post on 'X', encouraging students to face the exams confidently and succeed. He emphasized the importance of this moment as a culmination of their academic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

 Thailand
2
Life-Saving Liver Transplant for Infant at MGM Healthcare Malar

Life-Saving Liver Transplant for Infant at MGM Healthcare Malar

 India
3
Drone Strike Shakes Cyprus: British Air Base Hit in Escalation

Drone Strike Shakes Cyprus: British Air Base Hit in Escalation

 Global
4
Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Global Smart Meter Installations

Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Global Smart Meter Installations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026