US Postal Service Suspends Parcels from China Amid New Tariff Regulations

The U.S. Postal Service has temporarily suspended parcels from China and Hong Kong following President Trump's end to a trade provision. This move raises concerns for retailers like Shein and Temu, affecting the shipment of low-value packages duty-free. The decision aligns with heightened scrutiny to combat fentanyl imports disguised as goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:32 IST
The U.S. Postal Service has announced a temporary halt on parcel shipments from China and Hong Kong. This follows President Donald Trump's decision to end a trade provision benefiting retailers such as Temu and Shein. The move comes as part of the administration's effort to impose an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, aiming to eliminate the 'de minimis' exemption which allowed duty-free shipments below $800.

The decision aligns with a series of warnings given by Trump regarding China's role in the influx of fentanyl into the United States. Chinese suppliers have utilized this exemption to covertly ship chemical materials for the synthetic opioid. This regulation change has left retailers and consumers grappling with potential shipment delays and added costs.

Retailers, such as Shein and Temu, who have capitalized on the exemption to boost their market presence in the U.S., now face increased scrutiny. The logistics industry anticipates operational disruptions, advising companies to consider setting up distribution centers within the U.S. Meanwhile, other couriers like FedEx continue operations, as the implications of Trump's crackdown ripple across global commerce.

